SANAA, Sept 8 Tribesmen attacked Yemen's main
oil export pipeline on Monday, halting the flow of crude,
officials told Reuters.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly sabotaged
by tribesmen feuding with the state, especially since mass
protests against the government created a power vacuum in 2011,
causing fuel shortages and slashing export earnings for the
impoverished country.
The stability of Yemen is a priority for the United States
and its Gulf Arab allies because of its strategic position next
to top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and shipping lanes, and because
it is home to one of al Qaeda's most active wings.
Saboteurs blew up the pipeline near the Wadi Abida
production field in central Marib province. The state-run Safer
oil company owns the pipeline, which leads to the Red Sea.
Heavily-armed tribes carry out such assaults to extract
concessions from the government - to provide jobs, settle land
disputes or free relatives from prison.
A Yemeni oil official speaking off the record said the line
could be repaired in one or two days if tribesmen allowed it.
In December, Yemen said oil was being pumped through the
pipeline at a rate of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). The
pipeline used to carry around 110,000 bpd of Marib light crude
to Ras Isa on the Red Sea.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Noah Browning,
Editing by Dominic Evans)