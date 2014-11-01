SANAA Nov 1 Yemen's main political factions,
including the Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Saturday
mandating the president and prime minister to form a new
government in an effort to defuse political tensions that have
crippled the impoverished state.
Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled Bahah will head the selection
of the new ministers with consultation from President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, an statement emailed from the 13 political parties
said.
"We, the political parties, ask President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi and Prime Minister Khaled Bahah to form a competent
national government ... which is committed to the protection of
human rights, rule of law and neutrality in the management of
affairs of the country," the statement said.
The statement did not mention when the new government would
be formed, but a number of party members who were involved in
the negotiations that led to Saturday's agreement said it could
be in a few days or a week.
U.N. special envoy Jamal Benomar, who attended the meetings,
told Reuters that under the agreement parties that do not have
representatives in the president's advisory body will be allowed
to nominate candidates for the different ministries.
"Following that the prime minister will choose the more
competent candidates for each posting," said Benomar.
Yemen's Shi'ite Houthi rebels were among the groups who
signed the agreement, according to the signatures on the
agreement seen by Reuters.
The Houthis gave Hadi an ultimatum on Friday to form a
government in 10 days or face "other options".
In recent months, the Houthis have become Yemen's
power-brokers and sent their militiamen into the west and center
of the country, far beyond their traditional redoubts. They
captured the capital Sanaa on Sept. 21, following weeks of
anti-government unrest.
The United States and other Western and Gulf countries are
worried that instability in the country of 25 million could
strengthen al Qaeda and have supported a political transition
since 2012 led by Hadi.
A southern secessionist movement and al Qaeda onslaught on
security forces had already stretched the resources of the
government before the latest crisis, alarming neighboring Gulf
Arab states.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)