SANAA Oct 7 The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group has
not agreed to the appointment of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi's office director as prime minister, a leader in the group
said on Tuesday.
Abdel-Malek al-Ejri said Hadi had suggested five names at a
meeting of his advisors, who represent various political parties
in Yemen. When the aides failed to agree on a candidate Hadi
suggested his presidential office director, Ahmed Awad bin
Mubarak, as a compromise.
"But we did not agree, and the matter is still under
consultation," Ejri told Reuters. Two presidential aides earlier
said political parties had agreed to bin Mubarak's appointment.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, editing by William Maclean and John
Stonestreet)