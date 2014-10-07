SANAA Oct 7 The Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group has not agreed to the appointment of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's office director as prime minister, a leader in the group said on Tuesday.

Abdel-Malek al-Ejri said Hadi had suggested five names at a meeting of his advisors, who represent various political parties in Yemen. When the aides failed to agree on a candidate Hadi suggested his presidential office director, Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, as a compromise.

"But we did not agree, and the matter is still under consultation," Ejri told Reuters. Two presidential aides earlier said political parties had agreed to bin Mubarak's appointment. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, editing by William Maclean and John Stonestreet)