SANAA Jan 5 Yemen will renegotiate a
joint venture agreement with DP World to run
the Aden container port because the Dubai-based operator has
failed to fulfill its obligations, Transport Minister Waaed
Bazeeb told Reuters on Thursday.
Yemen inked a deal with DP World, the world's third-largest
port operator, in 2008 to develop and run the port, whose
strategic location at the mouth of the Red Sea once made it a
vital stop for ships bound for the Suez Canal.
Bazeeb said the company had missed a target of raising
container capacity to 900,000 20-foot equivalent container units
(TEUs) by the end of 2011, and failed to build and provide
infrastructure as specified in the 2008 agreement.
"According to the operating agreement, the company was
obligated to raise the number of containers arriving at the port
to 900,000 by the end of last year," he said. "The number is not
higher than 140,000 containers."
Bazeeb said DP World had also failed to build a berth
extension and had neglected an obligation to employ 450 workers
from the previous port operator.
"Consequently, we have decided to renegotiate with the
company regarding fulfillment of its obligations," he said.
The agreement between DP World, one of the profitable units
at indebted conglomerate Dubai World, and the Yemen
Gulf of Aden Port Corp stipulates $220 million of investment to
develop the port.
Officials at DP World were not immediately available for
comment. Its shares closed down 2 percent on Nasdaq Dubai.
Bazeeb is a prominent figure in Yemen's al-Hiraak al-Junuubi
(Southern Movement), a separatist political bloc focused on the
south of the country, formerly a separate socialist republic
which fought a brief civil war with the north in 1994 after four
turbulent years of formal union.
