DUBAI/ADEN May 1 A strike has paralysed Yemen's
Aden container port, operated by United Arab Emirates-based DP
World , for at least the past 10 days, an
Aden-based shipping source and a union official said on Tuesday.
"The strike has led to total paralysis and has stopped
movement at the port since ships are not being received," the
union official said.
Aden Container Terminal is operated by a joint venture
between DP World, the world's third largest port operator, and
Yemen Gulf of Aden Port Corporation.
The union official said workers would continue their strike
until managers met their demands to be paid the same as staff in
other DP World ports.
Yemen, the poorest Arab country, is still reeling from
political upheaval that eventually unseated former leader Ali
Abdullah Saleh and paralysed the impoverished Arabian peninsula
state for most of 2011.
The location of the small, non-OPEC oil producer on the
strategically important Bab al-Mandab strait, through which
millions of barrels of oil are shipped between Asia, Europe and
the Americas, makes instability there a risk to global trade.
"Our primary concern is the wellbeing and safety of our
people. We are in close contact with all parties concerned and
hope to resolve the situation and resume operations as soon as
possible," a spokesman for DP World said but did not elaborate.