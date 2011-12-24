SANAA Dec 24 Forces loyal to Yemeni
President Ali Abdullah Saleh fired in the air to keep tens of
thousands of protesters demanding he face trial from approaching
his compound in the capital Sanaa on Saturday, witnesses said.
They said pro-Saleh troops fired shots as a protest march
that set out days ago from the southern city of Taiz arrived in
the capital, with protsters chanting "No to immunity!".
They were referring to a pledge to spare Saleh prosecution
under the terms of a deal Yemen's wealthier neighbours crafted
to avert civil war in the country by easing him from power after
33 years.
Under the deal brokered by the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC), Saleh has transferred his powers to his deputy. An
interim government is to see the country to an election to
replace him in February, and separate pro-Saleh troops,
militiamen loyal to tribal leaders and rebel army units in Sanaa
and elsewhere.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Joseph Logan Editing
by Maria Golovnina)