SANAA Dec 24 Forces loyal to Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh fired in the air to keep tens of thousands of protesters demanding he face trial from approaching his compound in the capital Sanaa on Saturday, witnesses said.

They said pro-Saleh troops fired shots as a protest march that set out days ago from the southern city of Taiz arrived in the capital, with protsters chanting "No to immunity!".

They were referring to a pledge to spare Saleh prosecution under the terms of a deal Yemen's wealthier neighbours crafted to avert civil war in the country by easing him from power after 33 years.

Under the deal brokered by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Saleh has transferred his powers to his deputy. An interim government is to see the country to an election to replace him in February, and separate pro-Saleh troops, militiamen loyal to tribal leaders and rebel army units in Sanaa and elsewhere.