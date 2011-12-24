* Saleh says will go to U.S., let election proceed
* Pro-Saleh troops kill 9 protesters, wound scores
* Protesters demand trial of Saleh, not immunity
(Adds Human Rights Watch calls for asset freeze)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 24 Yemeni President Ali
Abdullah Saleh said on Saturday he would leave for the United
States and give way to a successor, hours after his forces
killed nine people demanding he be tried for killings of
protesters over the past year.
But Saleh, who agreed to step down last month under a deal
cut by his wealthier neighbours who fear civil war in Yemen will
affect them, did not say when he would depart and vowed to play
a political role again, this time opposed to a new government.
The bloodshed and political uncertainty hinted at the chaos
which oil giant Saudi Arabia and Saleh's former backers in
Washington fear Yemen could slip into, giving the country's al
Qaeda wing a foothold overlooking oil shipping routes.
Troops from units led by Saleh's son and nephew opened fire
with guns, tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators who
approached his compound in the capital Sanaa after marching for
days from the southern city of Taiz, chanting "No to immunity".
Mohammed al-Qubati, a doctor at a field hospital that has
treated protesters during 11 months of mass demonstrations
against Saleh, said some 90 people suffered gunshot wounds in
addition to the nine killed. About 150 other people were wounded
by tear gas canisters or incapacitated by gas, he said.
The marchers denounced the deal Saleh agreed last month
giving him immunity from prosecution in exchange for handing
power to his deputy, who is to work with an interim government
including opposition parties before a February presidential
election.
That plan, crafted by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and
mirrored in the terms of a U.N. Security Council resolution, has
been bitterly condemned by youth protesters who demand Saleh
face trial and his inner circle be banned from holding power.
"The blood of the martyrs has been sold for dollars,"
shouted protesters, before forces from the Republican Guard and
Central Security Forces attacked on roads leading to Saleh's
compound, which was surrounded by tanks and armoured vehicles.
ACTIVISTS ROUNDED UP
Saleh, who repeatedly backed out of the Gulf plan to nudge
him from power before a June assassination attempt forced him
into hospital in Saudi Arabia, said he would both let Yemen's
new government work, and oppose it.
Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director of Human Rights
Watch, called on governments to ignore the immunity pledge and
freeze Saleh's assets abroad, saying: "Promises of immunity
encourage rather than deter illegal attacks."
Saleh said: "I will go to the United States. Not for
treatment, because I'm fine, but to get away from attention,
cameras, and allow the unity government to prepare properly for
elections." He added that he would undergo some medical tests.
"I'll be there for several days, but I'll return because I
won't leave my people and comrades who have been steadfast for
11 months," he said. "I'll withdraw from political work and go
into the street as part of the opposition."
Alluding to the relationship of his poor, populous country
to its resource-blessed neighbours, he said: "An unstable Yemen
means an unstable region. So, protect the security, unity and
stability of Yemen, neighbour states: its security is yours."
A Yemeni online publication quoted the U.S. ambassador in
Sanaa, Gerald Feierstein, as describing the protest march as a
provocative act, during a meeting with Yemeni journalists. The
ambassador could not immediately be reached for comment.
As Saleh spoke, a member of the bloc of opposition parties
that shares the cabinet with members of Saleh's party said
security forces had rounded up dozens of people including Samia
al-Aghbari, an activist in the anti-Saleh protest movement.
Aghbari sent a text message saying: "The Republican Guard is
taking me and (another activist); they are dragging us by our
clothes and shooting in the air."
Saleh's General People's Congress party said on Thursday
that the protest violated the terms of the transition pact,
under which the government is to oversee disengagement of
Saleh's forces from rebel army units and tribal militias with
whom they have fought in Sanaa and elsewhere.
Those battles, which the youth protesters regard as an
internecine conflict among a criminal elite, have left parts of
the capital and Taiz, 200 km (125 miles) to the south, in ruins
and deepened a humanitarian crisis in a country with multiple,
overlapping regional conflicts.
U.S. DRONE STRIKE IN SOUTH
Those include fighting with militant Islamists in the south,
where Islamists have seized much of the territory in one
province and have significant influence in another.
Saleh's opponents have accused him of ceding ground to
Islamists to bolster his claim that he alone can check the
Yemen-based branch of al Qaeda, which has planned abortive
attacks abroad from Yemen.
A Yemeni security source said on Friday that a U.S. drone
had killed a relative of the Qaeda wing's leader in Abyan, the
Islamist militant-held province where battles with government
troops have cost at least 50 lives this week.
A CIA drone strike killed Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S. citizen
linked to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, earlier this year.
Fighting in Abyan has forced tens of thousands of people to
flee the province, compounding the humanitarian crisis in a
country where about half a million people are displaced and oil
exports that fund imports of staple foodstuff have mostly ceased
during the struggle over Saleh's fate.
Elsewhere in southern Yemen, gunmen killed a Briton of
Yemeni origin and wounded a soldier with him in an attack on an
oil company vehicle that a local official blamed on robbers.
In the southern port city of Aden, a grenade blast,
apparently the work of feuding gangs, killed one person and
wounded five at a market late on Friday, a local official said.
Separatist sentiment is running high in the south, formerly
a socialist republic that fought a civil war with Saleh's north
in 1994 after four turbulent years of formal union.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Additional reporting by
Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Joseph Logan and Firouz
Sedarat; Editing by Alistair Lyon)