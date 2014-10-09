* Al Qaeda accuses soldiers of being Shi'ite "apostates"
* Yemen stability undermined by Shi'ite rebel takeover
Oct 9 Al Qaeda in Yemen posted a video online
purporting to show the abduction and execution of 14 soldiers
the Sunni Muslim militants alleged were Shi'ite Muslim
"apostates".
The reported attack by the hardline Sunni militant group
underscores the security vacuum and potential for sectarian
violence in unstable Yemen, a country in political turmoil two
weeks after the Shi'ite Houthi rebel group took control of the
capital Sanaa.
Posted to Twitter on Sunday and reported by the SITE
intelligence monitoring group, the video shows masked militants
stopping a bus in the eastern city of Shibam and forcing several
of its occupants to lie face down outside.
The video did not indicate when the attack happened.
Displaying the captives' military IDs before the camera,
militants waved pistols and knives, shouting, "God is great!"
"God enabled the holy warriors of Ansar al-Sharia to detain
14 Houthi apostate soldiers in Shibam taking part in the
military campaign against the Sunnis. Three of them were
slaughtered and the rest were shot," the video said. Al Qaeda's
use of the term "slaughtered" usually indicates being killed by
a knife.
Al Qaeda, which also calls itself Ansar al-Sharia, spread in
the impoverished Arabian state in the wake of 2011 Arab Spring
protests which ousted the country's veteran leader, split the
army and saw the state's authority disintegrate in rural areas.
Efforts by the military to crack down on the group in recent
years have done little to undercut its ability to carry out
spectacular attacks on government targets.
The United States has repeatedly bombed al Qaeda with
unmanned aerial drones, while energy rich Gulf states also worry
at the deterioration of their strife-torn neighbour's capacity
to keep order.
Yemen's stability appears even more precarious after Shi'ite
Houthi insurgents seized Sanaa on September 21 after four days
of fighting which killed 200 people, and government institutions
have since functioned at a minimal level.
