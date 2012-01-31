* Drone strike kills 12 Islamist militants in south Yemen
* Information minister escapes gun attack on car
* Tribesmen kidnap six aid workers in tourist area
(Adds carjacking in Aden)
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Mohammed Ghobari
ADEN/SANAA, Jan 31 Gunmen riddled the car
of Yemen's information minister with bullets as he left a
cabinet meeting in the capital on Tuesday but he escaped the
assassination attempt unhurt, an aide said.
In southern Yemen, at least 12 al Qaeda militants, including
four local leaders, were killed in a drone strike in south
Yemen. It was one of the biggest such strikes believed to have
been carried out by the United States in Yemen.
Both incidents highlighted the multiple security problems in
Yemen that have alarmed regional power Saudi Arabia and the
United States.
In the capital Sanaa, unidentified assailants opened fire on
Information Minister Ali al-Amrani's car as he prepared to leave
from a cabinet meeting. The minister was not hurt, according to
his secretary, Abdel-Basset al-Qaedi.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack on
Amrani, who quit outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh's ruling
General Peoples Congress (GPC) party following the outbreak of
protests against his long rule and joined his opponents.
He was named information minister in a coalition government
between the opposition and the GPC after Saleh signed a deal to
transfer power to his deputy, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in a move
aimed at averting civil war.
Between 12 and 15 people were killed in the drone attack on
militants travelling in two vehicles, a tribal leader told
Reuters. The dead included at least four leaders of Yemen-based
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), he said.
Residents said the drone hit the militants overnight east of
Lawdar in Abyan province. No civilians were hurt, they said.
"This can be considered as one of the biggest American
strikes because it targeted a large number of al Qaeda leaders
at the same time," the tribal leader, who declined to be
identified, told Reuters by telephone.
"Unlike in previous attacks, this one seems to have achieved
its goals and, unlike previous attacks, it did not result in
civilian casualties."
In one of the deadliest strikes in late 2009, more than 40
civilians, including women and children, died in an air strike
that Washington said targeted al Qaeda.
Al Qaeda militants have regrouped in the mountains of Yemen
after suffering blows in Saudi Arabia and Iraq over the past few
years. They exploited months of protests against Saleh last year
to broaden their hold on swathes of territory in Yemen's south.
Tribal leaders said one of those killed was Abdel-Munem
al-Fatahani, who was wanted over attacks on the U.S. destroyer
Cole in 2000 and a French oil tanker in 2002.
Militants denied that Fatahani or any local al Qaeda leader
was killed and said only foot soldiers died. But a tribal chief
and witnesses insisted Fatahani was among the dead, saying the
militants had closed off the areas and quickly buried the dead.
Separately, tribesmen kidnapped six foreign aid workers from
a tourist area west of Sanaa on Tuesday. State news agency Saba
said the abductees were a German, a Colombian, an Iraqi, a
Palestinian and two Yemenis.
A U.N. source said the six worked for the world body's
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
OCHA spokeswoman Elisabeth Brys told Reuters in Geneva: "The
only information we have for now is that there has been an
incident. We are looking into it."
In a sign of increased security problems, gunmen held up a
Saudi diplomat as he drove through the southern city of Aden, a
security official said. The diplomat was not hurt.
U.S., SAUDI ARABIA WORRIED
The United States has repeatedly used drones in Yemen to
attack militants from AQAP, described by CIA Director David
Petraeus recently as "the most dangerous regional node in the
global jihad".
In testimony to the U.S. Congress in September, Petraeus
said that AQAP was behind the December 2009 plot to blow up a
U.S. airliner as it approached Detroit and a 2010 effort to send
bombs hidden in computer printers on two cargo aircraft.
Al Qaeda militants already dominate considerable territory
in southern Abyan province and the their brief capture of the
town of Radda underscored concerns that protracted political
upheaval in Yemen over the fate of Saleh could give al Qaeda's
regional wing a foothold near Red Sea oil shipping routes.
Protests have continued since Saleh transferred his powers
and activists are pressing demands that Saleh, who is in the
United States for medical care, be tried for alleged killings of
protesters and the government be purged of his relatives.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, Yemeni security sources
said that at least three al Qaeda militants were killed in a
clash with government soldiers outside Radda, about 170 km (105
miles) southeast of Sanaa.
The sources said five Yemeni soldiers were wounded in the
clash, which targeted Tareq al-Dahab, a relative of assassinated
U.S. citizen and al Qaeda cleric Anwar al-Awlaki. Dahab, who led
the assault on Radda in early January, was not hurt in the
clash, but tribal sources said five Yemeni soldiers also died.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing
by Sami Aboudi and Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Mark Heinrich)