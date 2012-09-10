ADEN, Sept 10 Yemeni armed forces have killed
Said al-Shehri, a man seen as the second-in-command of Al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), a government website said on
Monday.
The ministry of defence website said Shehri was a Saudi
national who was killed, along with six other militants, in any
army operation in the remote Hadramout province in eastern
Yemen. It gave no more details.
The United States has used unmanned drones to target AQAP,
which has planned attacks on international targets including
airliners and is described by Washington as the most dangerous
wing of al Qaeda.