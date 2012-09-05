ADEN, Yemen, Sept 5 Five suspected Islamist
militants were killed in a U.S. drone attack on Wednesday in
Yemen's eastern province of Hadramout, a Yemeni security
official said.
The strike targeted a house where the suspected militants
were hiding in the Wadi al-Ain area, said the security official.
"Five militants were dead and three were injured and managed to
escape".
The United States, which fears the spread of militants in
Yemen, has stepped up attacks by unmanned aircraft this year.
This is the fourth strike in two weeks in Hadramout province.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is based in Yemen and has
mounted operations in neighboring Saudi Arabia as well as
attempting to launch attacks against the United States.
On Sunday, ten civilians including a 10-year-old girl were
killed by a Yemeni government air strike that apparently had
missed its target.
Tribal heads met with government officials in the central
city of Redaa where the attack happened, officials said.
"It's been agreed that compensation will be paid to the
families of the victims," said a tribal source.
Islamist militants gained ground in Yemen and took control
of several towns in the south during an uprising which forced
President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down in February.
The army, with backing from the United States, forced them
out of some areas this year but they have hit back with a series
of suicide bombings targeting government institutions.
(Reporting by Dhuyazen Mukhashaf; Editing by Diana Abdallah)