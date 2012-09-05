(Updates death toll, adds attack on tribal leader)
ADEN, Yemen, Sept 5 A U.S drone strike killed
six suspected Islamist militants in eastern Yemen on Wednesday,
a security official said, the latest sign of a Washington-backed
campaign against al Qaeda-linked fighters in the impoverished
country.
The drone fired eight missiles at a house where fighters
were thought to be hiding in the Wadi al-Ain area of Hadramout
province, a witness told Reuters. Eight people managed to
escape, the witness added.
Washington, concerned about the spread of militancy in the
Arabian Peninsula, has stepped up attacks by unmanned aircraft
this year.
Wednesday's strike was the fourth reported in Hadramout in
two weeks.
Islamist militants gained ground in Yemen and took control
of several towns during an uprising which forced President Ali
Abdullah Saleh to step down in February.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula is one of at least two
militant groups based in Yemen. It has mounted operations in
neighboring Saudi Arabia and attempted to launch attacks against
the United States.
On Sunday, ten civilians including a 10-year-old girl were
killed by a Yemeni government air strike that apparently missed
its intended target, a car carrying militants nearby, said
tribal officials and residents.
Government officials met tribal leaders in the central city
of Redaa where the attack happened and agreed to pay
compensation to the families of the victims, a tribal source
told Reuters.
A tribal leader said suspected Al Qaeda militants opened
fire on his car in the southern province of Abyan on Wednesday.
"My vehicle got attacked following a meeting I had with
tribal heads on how to control militant action," said Mohammed
Sokeen, head of a tribal council that was set up earlier this
year to deal with militancy in Abyan. He was not injured.
Yemen's army, backed by the United States, has forced
militants out of some areas this year. But Islamist groups have
hit back with a series of suicide bombings on government
institutions.
