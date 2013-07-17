(Adds context)
DUBAI, July 17 A Saudi second-in-command of Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was killed in a U.S. drone
attack in Yemen, AQAP said on Wednesday.
Said al-Shehri was described by U.S. officials as one of the
most important al Qaeda-linked militants to be released from the
Guantanamo detention facility in Cuba, where he was taken in
January 2002 after Pakistan handed him to U.S. authorities.
He went on to become AQAP's second-in-command.
In January, Yemeni authorities said he had died after
suffering from injuries in an operation by Yemeni security
forces on November 28, 2012, in the northern province of Saada.
Senior AQAP official Ibrahim al Rubaish in a video statement
posted online he had been killed in a drone attack, but did not
say when, according to SITE, a U.S. based monitoring website.
"I present my condolences to all the Mujahideen on the
martyrdom of Said al-Shehri who was killed in a U.S. drone
attack," said Rubaish.
AQAP, which has planned attacks on international targets
including airliners, has been described by Washington, as
perhaps al Qaeda's most dangerous and innovative affiliate.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr, Editing by William Maclean and
Elizabeth Piper)