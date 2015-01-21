RIYADH Jan 21 Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi, an
official with al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), based in
Yemen, has urged Muslims to carry out lone-wolf strikes in
Western countries two weeks after his group said it was behind
the Paris attacks, SITE Monitoring reported.
"If he is capable to wage individual jihad in the Western
countries that fight Islam... then that is better and more
harmful," he told the group's media wing when asked if Muslims
should quit the West to live in Islamic states, SITE reported.
Ansi added that AQAP had worked to strike Western targets
outside Yemen, something that led Washington to regard the group
as al Qaeda's most active wing after it plotted foiled attacks
to bring down international airliners.
"We have made efforts in external work, and the enemy knows
the danger of that... We are preparing and lurking for the
enemies of Allah. We incite the believers to do that," he said.
AQAP claimed responsibility for the attack on Charlie Hebdo
satirical newspaper in Paris this month that killed 17 people.
Two of the attackers had spent time in Yemen in 2011.
A shooting at Fort Hood military base in the U.S. in 2009
that killed 13 people was carried out by Nidal Malik Hasan, who
had been in contact with Anwar al-Awlaki, an American cleric
working in Yemen with AQAP.
Western countries fear the renewed chaos in Yemen, where
Houthi militia fighters fought the presidential guard in the
capital on Tuesday, could give AQAP more space to plan attacks
outside the country.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)