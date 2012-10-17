* Deposit rate slashed from highest level since mid-1999

By Mohammed Ghobari

ADEN, Oct 17 Yemen's central bank cut its key deposit rate by two percentage points to 18 percent after the rial currency stabilised against the U.S. dollar, helped by a loan from Saudi Arabia, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The rate is a benchmark for commercial banks taking deposits from their customers. A central bank official, declining to be named under briefing rules, confirmed the cut.

"We have received today a circular from the central bank reducing the interest rate on deposits from 20 percent to 18 percent," said a source at a commercial bank.

"The reason for this decision is the current stability in the rial exchange rate against the dollar."

Central Bank Governor Mohammed Bin Humam told Reuters earlier this month that he was considering whether to cut the high rate, which he described as "a killer" for the economy, to stimulate bank lending in the impoverished country.

He said, however, that any reduction would be gradual and inflation would have be stable or fall.

The central bank last changed its deposit rate in March 2010 with a five percentage point hike to 20 percent, the highest level since mid-1999.

The Yemeni rial sank to about 243 against the dollar last year as protesters demanded the ouster of then-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, and parts of the country were gripped by insurgencies. Since then, Saleh has been toppled and although violence continues in some areas, the rial has recovered to 214.

The commercial banking source said a $1 billion deposit by Saudi Arabia in Yemen's central bank last month had helped to support the rial.

Some $713 million of foreign direct investment fled Yemen in 2011, the biggest outflow in its history, data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development show.

However, international donors pledged $7.9 billion in aid for Yemen last month, helping to reduce economic uncertainty. The government's budget has been under severe strains from frequent attacks on oil pipelines.

The economy of Yemen, where 40 percent of the population lives on less than $2 a day, shrank 10.5 percent in 2011, the International Monetary Fund estimated. Earlier this month it forecast the economy would shrink 1.9 percent this year.

The official inflation rate in Yemen spiralled as high as 25 percent year-on-year in October 2011. It subsided to 6.9 percent in July this year, latest central bank data show. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden; Additional reporting and writing by Martin Dokoupil in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)