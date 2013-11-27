SANAA Nov 27 A south Yemeni separatist leader
on Wednesday walked out of national reconciliation talks meant
chart a new constitution for U.S.-allied Yemen, setting back
efforts to keep the fragile country together.
The move could prompt other politicians to quit the talks
and deepen instability in a country afflicted by Sunni Islamist
militants, Shi'ite Muslim rebels and a southern separatists.
The Conference of National Reconciliation, launched in March
as part of a 2011 Gulf-brokered power transfer deal that eased
long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of office, has
been struggling with demands by southern separatists to restore
South Yemen, which merged with North Yemen in 1990.
Lack of progress on this issue has raised Western concern
that the power transfer deal could unravel, deepening nationwide
disorder, boosting al Qaeda's most deadly franchises and
unsettling adjacent oil exporting heavyweight Saudi Arabia.
"The decision to withdraw from the talks came after we
exhausted all political efforts to reach a just solution for the
southern question," Mohammed Ali Ahmed, a former South Yemen
interior minister who returned from exile in London in March
2012, told a news conference in Sanaa.
Ahmed leads a group of more than 60 delegates among some 85
members of the main southern separatist group known as Herak, at
the conference.
It was not immediately clear how many delegates had walked
out with Ahmed, but analysts said the development was likely to
make reaching a compromise over the south more difficult.
"Regardless of how many members of Herak leave the
conference, the issue of the south has become more difficult to
resolve," said Ali Saif, a Yemeni analyst.
An official at a committee overseeing the talks said he was
surprised by Ahmed's move because the "team assigned to tackle
this issue is still debating proposals on the subject".
He said leaders overseeing the reconciliation talks were
meeting to discuss the implications of Ahmed's move.
MYRIAD SECURITY WOES
Apart from southern secessionist demands, Yemen is also
grappling with a rebellion in the north, which flared last month
into sectarian clashes between Sunni Salafis and Shi'ite Houthi
rebels in which more than 100 people have died.
Yemen's north and its once-Marxist south united in 1990, but
civil war broke out four years later in which then-President
Saleh crushed southern secessionists and maintained the union.
Since then, the consequences of the conflict have fuelled
southern demands for another partition or autonomy.
Southerners complain of discrimination by the north,
including the dismissal of tens of thousands of people from
state jobs and seizure of state assets and private property.
Yemeni officials worked hard to bring southern separatists
to attend the talks, allocating nearly half of the 565 seats to
the former South Yemen despite it having a smaller population.
Hadi's government has also formally apologised over the 1994
civil war in which the more populous North prevailed over
southern attempts to restore the old socialist state, and agreed
to return sacked civil servants and military officers to their
old jobs and pay compensations for the lapsed period.
But Fahmy al-Saqqaf, a leader in Herak, accused the Sanaa
government of foot-dragging on implementing other pledges and of
trying to divide the southern separatist movement to make it
easier to control.
