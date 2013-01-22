* Rights minister voices rare criticism from within gov't
* Suspected militants should receive fair trial -minister
By Mahmoud Habboush
DUBAI, Jan 22 A cabinet minister criticised on
Tuesday the use of pilotless U.S. drones against suspected al
Qaeda militants in Yemen, a tactic that has outraged communities
in targeted areas, and urged a move to ground operations to
avoid hurting civilians.
Yemen, an Arabian Peninsula country plagued by lawlessness
that has been exploited by al Qaeda to launch attacks on Arab
and Western targets, has witnessed a rising tempo of U.S.
missile strikes in recent weeks.
"To have an innocent person fall, this is a major breach,"
Yemeni Human Rights Minister Hooria Mashhour told Reuters on a
visit to the United Arab Emirates, voicing rare public
opposition to the tactic by a member of the cabinet.
The comments by Mashhour, formerly a top activist in the
mass unrest that ousted President Ali Abdullah Saleh a year ago,
reflect growing public unease about the strikes and amounted to
rare criticism from within the government. Saleh's successor,
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, has praised drone operations.
But dozens of armed tribesmen took to the streets in
southern Yemen on Jan. 4 to protest against drone strikes which
they said had killed innocent civilians.
The United States never comments on action by its drones,
which it has used to hunt down militants in Yemen for years. The
Yemeni government allows such air strikes but usually does not
comment on the U.S. role in specific incidents.
Asked for her position on the use of drones, Mashhour did
not mention the United States or assert that any specific strike
had killed civilians.
But she said: "I am in favour of changing the anti-terrorism
strategy, I think there are more effective strategies.
"We're committed to fighting terrorism but we're calling for
changing the means and strategies," she said on the sidelines of
a U.N. Yemen humanitarian appeal meeting in Dubai. "These means
and strategies can be applied on the ground without harming
civilians and without leading to human rights violations."
U.S. COUNTER-TERRORISM AID TO YEMEN
Since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States,
Washington has increased counter-terrorism help to Yemen, where
al Qaeda's regional wing grew in power and influence during the
popular uprising against Saleh.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) is considered by
Western governments to be one of the most active and dangerous
wings of the global network founded by Osama bin Laden and has
attempted a number of attacks on U.S. interests.
Leaked U.S. diplomatic cables said that Saleh had agreed in
2009 to a covert U.S. war on Islamist militants and accepted
that Yemen take responsibility for U.S. attacks when necessary.
But Hadi spoke openly in favour of the drone strikes during
a trip to the United States in September. Hadi, who has been
praised by the U.S. ambassador in Sanaa as being more effective
against al Qaeda than Saleh, was quoted as saying that he
personally approved every attack.
Mashhour also said she wanted to see a fair trial for anyone
suspected of involvement "in terrorist activities".
"This is our idea, to do this through the judiciary. But the
United States said that it's in an open war with them and they
declared the U.S. as an enemy. The (U.S.) declared (militants)
as enemies who could be targeted wherever they are found.
"All we are calling for is justice and reliance on
international regulations with regard to human rights and to be
true to our commitment to our citizens in that they all deserve
a fair trial," Mashhour added.
(Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by William Maclean and
Mark Heinrich)