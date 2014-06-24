DUBAI, June 24 Yemen has announced plans to
build a $3.5 billion highway linking the southern port city of
Aden to Saudi Arabia, starting work in the next three months on
what will be one its biggest ever infrastructure projects.
The World Bank, which is contributing $134 million toward
the 441-mile (710-km) road, has said it will help jump-start the
struggling economy and boost confidence in Yemen's political
transition since mass protests forced its veteran president to
step down in 2011 after three decades in power.
A revolt by Shi'ite militants in the north, secessionist
unrest in the south and al Qaeda militancy across the country
has sapped Yemen's economy, as oil and water resources decline.
The road will pass through several conflict areas.
It was not completely clear how the impoverished state would
afford the project. A year after Yemen came close to economic
collapse in 2011, it received $7.9 billion in aid pledges from
foreign donors which it badly needs for budget spending as
currency reserves shrink. The aid has been slow to arrive.
Yemen's minister for public works, Omar al-Korshomi, signed
pledges on Monday to start work on two stretches of the road in
the centre of the country, state news agency Saba said.
That 53-mile (85-km) of road will cost around $477 million,
80 percent of which will be covered by the state-owned Saudi
Development Fund and the rest by the Yemeni government.
Indian engineering firm Punj Lloyd and a Chinese
company will build the two sections, Saba said.
"Preparation and readying of equipment and contracting
companies is under way to begin carrying out in earnest the
strategic highway plan this September," chief engineer Abdul
Jabar Salem told the website of the defence ministry's
newspaper.
The World Bank said this month that the road would "play a
vital role in the country's transition by targeting the root
causes of instability, such as lack of access to economic
opportunities and poor national integration, and rebuilding the
country's social and economic base."
Together with the World Bank, the Saudi Development Fund
will fund $320 million of the road's southernmost stretch going
north from Aden.
More than 30,000 people will be affected by the process to
acquire land on the road's planned route, the bank added, and
many of them will need to be compensated for lost homes,
businesses and farmland.
