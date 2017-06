ADEN Al Qaeda-linked militants released on Saturday night a Saudi Arabian diplomat they kidnapped in southern Yemen, a tribal source told Reuters, adding that his release was secured after tribal mediation efforts.

Abdallah al-Khalidi, the Saudi deputy consul in the Yemeni port city of Aden, was abducted in March.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; writing by Mahmoud Habboush; editing by Todd Eastham)