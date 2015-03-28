CAIRO, March 28 A Saudi fighter plane was hit by
a technical problem and its two pilots ejected over the Red Sea
on Friday, state media said, adding that the pair had been
returned to the country with American help.
"A plane of the F-15S type was stricken by a technical fault
yesterday evening over the Red Sea and the two pilots were
forced to use their rescue seats," state news agency WAS quoted
a defense ministry official saying.
"Praise be to God, the pilots were rescued in coordination
with the American side, and the two pilots are in good health
and high spirits," the official said.
(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Ken Wills)