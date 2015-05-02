CAIRO May 2 Yemeni Houthi rebels called on the
United Nations on Saturday to seek an end to Saudi Arabian air
strikes against them that they described as blatant aggression
against the country.
Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition are targeting
Iranian-allied Houthis who have seized the capital Sanaa and
large areas of the country.
"We want to emphasize the grave and tragic situation that
comes in the light of the continued Saudi blatant aggression on
our country and our people," said the Ansar Allah Zaydi Houthi
movement's foreign relations official Hussein al-Ezzi, in a
letter addressed to the U.N. secretary general.
Zaydis are a sect of Shi'ite Islam that predominates in
Northern Yemen.
"We look forward to your active humanitarian role...to put
an end to the Saudi aggression against our people without any
justification or reason," the letter said, listing a number of
areas and damage the strikes had caused so far.
The United Nations says the conflict in Yemen has killed 600
people, wounded 2,200 and displaced 100,000 since Houthi rebels
allied with Iran seized the capital Sanaa in September.
Saudi Arabia believes the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group is a
proxy for its regional rival Iran. Saudi backing for the
resistance in Yemen's mostly Sunni Muslim south has raised fears
that Yemen could descend into all-out sectarian war.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Editing by Ralph Boulton)