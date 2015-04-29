By Amena Bakr and Mohammed Ghobari
| DOHA/CAIRO, April 29
DOHA/CAIRO, April 29 Saudi Arabia is providing
military training for hundreds of Yemeni tribesmen to fight the
Iranian-allied Houthi militia, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
A Saudi-led alliance has been bombing the group from the air
for over a month, but it remains Yemen's dominant force.
The kingdom announced last week it would rein in its strikes
to give aid and reconciliation efforts more space, but the
warring sides have made no visible progress toward talks.
"You cannot win a war against the Houthis from the air -
you need to send ground forces in, but now there's a programme
to train tribal fighters on the border," said a Doha-based
military source familiar with the matter.
This week 300 tribal fighters trained in Saudi Arabia were
deployed back to their home area in the Sirwah district of
central Marib province to fight the Houthis and managed to push
the militia back, a Yemeni official source told Reuters.
A Saudi defence source said there was a plan to bolster
Yemeni forces in the battles raging across the country because
locals knew the terrain better than Saudis.
"The problem is the number of tribal fighters being trained
is very small and not enough," said the Yemeni source who
declined to be named, adding that the training includes giving
the fighters light weapons and tactical advice.
ADVERSARY
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and Sunni Muslim
regional adversary of Shi'ite Iran, feels threatened by the
Shi'ite Houthi advance across Yemen since last September, when
the rebels captured the capital.
The Saudi royal in charge of the military campaign in Yemen,
Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, 30, was named deputy crown
prince by his father, King Salman, on Wednesday.
The Saudi-led intervention, closely associated with Prince
Mohammed and Interior Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin
Nayef, is seen by analysts as reflecting a more assertive
approach to foreign policy under Salman and his ruling team.
The Houthi gains have forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi to flee into exile in Riyadh. The Saudi campaign aims to
restore Hadi and prevent Yemen collapsing as a state.
Al Qaeda militants have thrived in the chaos, and the writ
of the military and central government has evaporated in the
country, which sits astride one of the world's busiest oil
shipping lanes.
Asked about the training, Saudi Arabia's coalition
spokesman, Brigadier Ahmed Asseri, told Reuters he could not
comment on operations that were still underway, but did not deny
that such training was taking place.
"We always comment on what is achieved. We never comment on
something in the future. We don't want to put the security and
safety of any one of the soldiers in danger."
"We always confirm that we are helping the resistance and
the popular groups, the loyal army ... but we cannot go into
details on where, how, how much," he said.
UNITING FORCES
In an attempt to cobble together a united tribal front
against the Houthis, Saudi Arabia has invited heads of tribes
for a meeting in Riyadh, Yemeni sources told Reuters.
Much of the armed opposition to the Houthi advance has been
from local southern fighters, many of whom resent the north and
seek secession.
"Saudi Arabia wants to unite tribal leaders in this meeting
but the feeling is that there's not much hope for that," said a
Yemeni source currently in Riyadh.
Yemen's prime minister and newly appointed vice president
Khaled Bahah travelled from Riyadh to Doha on Monday to discuss
ways of re-establishing the authority of Yemen's government in
exile, sources familiar with the matter said.
One of the options currently under discussion with Gulf
states is how to remove al Qaeda elements from the city of
Seyoun in the Hadramawt region, which could be a possible base
for the government's administration.
"There's a growing sense among everyone that if the
government officials stay outside of Yemen this in itself will
be a gain for the Houthis," said a Yemeni source.
So far the fighting and air strikes have killed more than
1,000 people, including an estimated 551 civilians since the
bombings started on March 26, the United Nations said on Friday.
Its children's agency UNICEF said at least 115 children were
among the dead.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr and Mohamed Ghobari; Additional
reporting by Angus McDowall,; Editing by William Maclean and
Dominic Evans)