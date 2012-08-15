ADEN Aug 15 A Yemeni secessionist leader was
detained on Wednesday when his plane from Britain landed at Aden
airport, a fellow leader of the separatist movement told
Reuters.
"A group of armed men boarded the plane when it landed and
arrested Ahmed Abdullah al-Hassani," said Hussein Zayd bin
Yahia, who was waiting for Hassani at the airport. "They took
him and disappeared. They were in three cars."
The identity of the armed men was unclear but Yahia
suggested they belonged to Yemeni security services. There was
no immediate comment from Yemen government officials.
North and south Yemen formally united in 1990 but then
fought a civil war in the early 1990s. Some in the south, home
to many of Yemen's oil facilities, say northerners have seized
resources and discriminated against them.
Last year's popular protests, which eventually led to the
ousting of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, increased
secessionist sentiment in the south.
Yemeni media reported earlier this week that Hassani, who
had been living abroad, planned to visit Aden to meet with other
secessionist leaders.
Besides the secessionist movement, which seeks to revive a
southern socialist state, Yemen is grappling with problems
including a violent insurgency by militants linked to al Qaeda
in the south and Shi'ite Muslim rebels in the north.
