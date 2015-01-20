SANAA Jan 20 The leader of Yemen's Houthi said on Tuesday he was determined to implement a power-sharing deal signed last year and warned that no one, including the president, was above what he called "open-ended" moves to see it through.

Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the Houthi leader, spoke hours after fighters from the Houthi group battled guards at President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's private home and entered the presidential palace in the capital of Sanaa. Two days of fighting in the capital have raised fears Yemen was descending into chaos.

In a speech broadcast live on television, Houthi also urged Hadi not to listen to foreign advice, which he said would result in dividing Yemen into six regions with devolved powers.

"This move is serious and we are determined and will not hesitate to impose any necessary measures to implement the peace and partnership agreement," Houthi said.

Calling his measures "open-ended," he laid out four demands. They included amending a draft constitution, which now devolves some central government powers to six regions. Houthi said that said was part of a conspiracy imported from abroad.

He also demanded that Hadi use the army to impose security in Yemen, including in the oil-rich Marib province. Tribal leaders in that region have vowed to fight any advance by the Houthis, who have advanced to the borders of the province.

"No one, the president or any one, is above any measure when he stands and implements a conspiracy this bad against this country," Houthi said. (Additional reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Larry King)