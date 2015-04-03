ADEN, April 3 Warplanes from the Saudi-led
coalition waging a military campaign against Houthi militias in
Yemen dropped arms supplies by parachute on Friday to fighters
defending central Aden from the Shi'ite Muslim group, the local
fighters said.
The light weapons, telecommunications equipment and
rocket-propelled grenades were dropped over Tawahi, a district
on the far end of Aden peninsula which is still held by fighters
loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, they said.
The pro-Hadi newspaper Aden al-Ghad published pictures of at
least one wooden crate atttached to a parachute, which the
newspaper said had landed in Aden. Local men were seen loading
the crates onto pickup trucks.
The Iran-allied Houthis and their supporters swept into the
heart of Aden on Thursday despite more than a week of air
strikes by the Saudi-led coalition which has sought to stem
their advance and ultimately return Hadi to power.
Aden is the last major stronghold of fighters loyal to Hadi,
who fled the city eight days ago and has been watching from
neighbouring Saudi Arabia as his remaining power crumbles in the
face of the Houthi gains.
(Reporting by Mohammad Mukhashaf in Aden and Amena Bakr in
Dubai; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)