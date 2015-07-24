(Repeats no change to text)
* Coalition to use Aden as base for further advances
* Coalition seeks to split Houthis from Saleh
* Saleh seen seeking survival, not power
* Gulf Arabs want to minimise Iranian influence
By Noah Browning and Mohammed Mukhashaf
DUBAI/ADEN, July 23 The tide of Yemen's messy
war has unexpectedly turned, handing a morale boost and possibly
decisive military momentum to Gulf Arab-backed forces bent on
ending the ascendancy of the Houthis, a powerful militia they
see as a puppet of Iran.
The loss of the strategic southern port of Aden in the space
of just a few days is a spectacular reversal for the Houthis, a
once obscure rural group that won national importance last year
before gaining the upper hand in a four-month-old civil war.
At stake in what happens next is the stability of a country
that is a cockpit of rivalry between regional powers Saudi
Arabia and Iran, sits on leading international shipping routes
and provides a haven for al Qaeda's boldest international wing.
Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a political scientist in the United
Arab Emirates (UAE), said Gulf Arab states saw Yemen as a
proving ground for their resolve to confront Tehran, and last
week's capture of Aden proved they could hold their own.
"If America and Iran are now on good terms ... this is a
show of things to come - We are ready to defend our own turf,"
he said, referring to an Iranian nuclear accord that could open
the way to a rapprochement between Washigton and Tehran.
"In this zero-sum game, the balance of power in the region
has swung to the Gulf states' advantage, after this net loss for
Iran in Yemen."
The capture of Aden by thousands of anti-Houthi forces was
made possible in part by a military effort prepared for many
weeks by wealthy Gulf Arab states which trained and supplied
Yemeni recruits especially for the task.
The Gulf Arabs, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), have deployed some of their own special forces,
as well as backing up the effort with hundreds of air strikes.
ALLIANCE WITH SALEH
But the advance may also have benefited from efforts to
weaken a key pillar of Houthi power, namely an alliance with
former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has the loyalty of army
units that are probably the country's toughest military force.
The tie-up is rooted in tactics rather than ideological
sympathy -- Saleh and the Houthis were once sworn enemies but
made common cause last year against shared enemies.
The move, typical of Yemen's constantly shifting political
landscape, gave the Houthis a decisive edge on the battlefield.
Diplomats and Yemeni politicians say representatives of
Saleh, whose army loyalists laid siege to Aden alongside the
Houthis back in March and April, are negotiating with diplomats
from the UAE.
If successful, the gambit may deliver a critical impetus to
U.S.-allied Gulf States, who intervened militarily in March to
restore to power President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a Saudi and
U.S. ally, and beat back Iran's influence in the region.
"Gulf countries have been working on the military training
and arms supplies that drove the events in Aden, but it's
simultaneously working through the backdoor to split Saleh from
the Houthis," Farea al-Muslimi, a Yemeni researcher with the
Carnegie Middle East Center said.
Adel Shuja, a leader of the party Saleh leads, told Reuters
that negotiations between the ex-president's representatives and
the United States, Britain and the UAE "to find a peaceful
solution to the crisis...have made significant progress so far".
A Western diplomat contacted by Reuters played down the
significance of the contacts, saying that they came as part of
regular discussions with Yemeni officials. Saleh's party denied
any meetings in an official statement, and a party official
tweeted that Saleh was opposed to quitting the country.
A politician from Yemen's government said the talks focused
on the departure from Yemen of Saleh, an arch survivor who
balanced nimbly between rival armed and tribal groups during his
three decades in office.
POLITICS TURNED UPSIDE DOWN
Despite being forced to step down in 2012 under a
Gulf-brokered transition plan following mass protests against
his decades of rule, Saleh has remained a powerful political
player operating behind the scenes, enjoying immunity under the
deal.
Saleh's fortunes are now again in question. A diplomat said
Saleh was "gambling, as ever, but now less for power than for
survival".
Saleh backed the Houthis when they seized the capital Sanaa
in September and pressed south toward Aden alongside Saleh
forces, triggering the Arab intervention on March 26.
"They're speaking to him to extract him from the country,
because they realize that while he cannot again rule the
country, he can still destroy it," a Yemeni politician told
Reuters.
Aden is likely to be a base for any expansion of the Gulf
Arab-backed ground campaign, and commanders see their training
of Yemeni forces as essential to its success.
"The most important was the reorganization of the army from
anew on a modern and patriotic footing, and the training by the
(Gulf) coalition of its ranks in fighting and their equipping
with many modern armoured vehicles, artillery and machine guns,"
the official told Reuters.
Morale, at least for the moment, is high.
"The situation has been completely turned upside down after
the battle for Aden, and it will across the whole South very
soon," a senior commander in the anti-Houthi forces said.
Another offensive, he added, was planned for the coming days
somewhere in Yemen's north, where battles are also raging
between Gulf-backed fighters and the Houthis.
But the momentum may slow if the fight approaches the
Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, as Yemen's centre and north
are a bulwark of support for the group and full of its
heavily-armed backers.
The Gulf-backed forces have ended a tight Houthi blockade of
Aden that cut off badly-needed supplies of food and fuel.
Four cabinet ministers arrived on Thursday "as part of the
initiative to revitalize the state and repair infrastructure and
renew institutions wrecked by the attacks on the city," the
Yemeni politician said.
But the Arab coalition and especially the UAE, which local
fighters say has taken a lead role in the Aden offensive, have
made sacrifices to cement the advance.
At least two Emirati soldiers have fallen, while advising
the local militias in Aden, and the rare spectacle of a
flag-draped coffin disembarking from a military plane in the
oil-rich country underscored its commitment - now bearing fruit
- to reverse the campaign's flagging fortunes.
