* Hadi in luxury hotel guarded by Gulf troops
* Separatist gunmen in the streets
* Hadi may be judged quickly on restart of services
* Long queues form for petrol
* Al Qaeda waiting in the wings
By Angus McDowall
ADEN, Sept 27 Aden's al-Qasr Hotel is the
temporary home of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after
his return from exile in Saudi Arabia last week, but the flag
raised above its entrance is not that of his own government but
that of a separatist movement.
Hadi and his Gulf backers hope that further victories in a
war against the northern Houthis and army units loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh will let him leave Yemen's second
city and return to the presidential palace in the capital Sanaa.
Beyond the barbed wire serving as a gate, rolled backed by a
fighter in sarong and sandals, and inside the hotel's sandbagged
outer walls, the uniformed troops and armoured vehicles guarding
Yemen's president are all from Gulf countries.
That reliance on both foreign forces and a ragtag collection
of local militias whose loyalty to Hadi appears limited and
conditional underscores the difficulties facing his government
as it regains notional control over parts of Yemen.
As Gulf-backed forces assemble in Marib province east of
Sanaa ahead of a widely expected thrust towards the Houthi-held
capital, the fate of Aden and its hinterland may offer a glimpse
at whether some form of central government can be resurrected.
"Now all people are waiting to see what the president can do
for the people," said Mohammed Saadi, a cardiologist, southern
separatist politician and resistance leader. "If he cannot do
anything, it will be war, like Syria, like Libya."
For his Gulf backers, returning Hadi to Yemen represented a
moment of vindication for their campaign, part of a wider
struggle by Sunni Gulf states against what they see as meddling
by Iran's Shi'ite theocracy, a charge Tehran denies.
But a brief tour of the chaotic city shows how fragile the
campaign's military success has been and how fleeting its moment
of partial triumph may prove. More than 4,500 people have been
killed in Yemen since March, according to U.N. figures.
Just outside the hotel, lolling in the shade of acacia
trees, are the groups of young armed men who did the fighting in
the civil war, and whose civilian clothes and casual air belie
the fact that it is now they who control the streets.
TRIBAL LEADERS
Beyond the al-Qasr's faux Arabian facade, faintly resembling
the adobe towers common in parts of Yemen, government ministers,
tribal sheikhs and resistance leaders gossip over milky tea
while Emirati troops lounge behind the reception desk.
At the end of a long corridor, past a couple of men in suits
standing at a doorway, Hadi is holding a meeting with tribal
leaders in an anteroom, sitting at the head of a long table
under a portrait of himself and next to a Yemeni flag.
It was the only Yemeni national flag that Reuters saw in a
day in the city on a trip arranged by the Saudi army. Elsewhere,
the flags in the city were those of the former South Yemen,
which united with the north in 1990 and which many southerners
wish to resurrect as an independent state.
Some Yemenis say opposition to the Houthis seems the only
thing Hadi had in common with the southern separatists who
fought on his side in Aden, where separatist pressure has grown
more insistent since the outbreak of war.
Hadi's airlocked surroundings are not all that different to
those of Riyadh's guest palace, his previous seat of government.
But out of the windows here at least, he can see the
volcanic crags rising over Tawahi district on Aden's peninsula.
It was in Tawahi that some men assembled to wave al Qaeda
flags soon after the fighting stopped in Aden in July, a
reminder that the militant group is waiting in the shadows to
pounce if Hadi is unable to restore stability.
"The al Qaeda movement is under the table, but is there in
Tawahi, and Crater and Mansoura," the separatist Saadi said,
referring to districts in Aden. "I know some of its people, some
of its leaders. They sit down with you, but you know that they
have something behind their minds."
Hadi has been holding constant meetings with resistance
leaders and tribal sheikhs. All who come offer soldiers. Such
fighters will be paid by the Yemeni government and its Gulf
backers, a way in which Hadi is trying to ensure some loyalty
from young fighters.
PANDEMONIUM
On a nearby road, the queue for the petrol station ran two
cars deep about 150 metres in both directions.
Up close it was a study in pandemonium. Cars tried to push
inside from all directions and those that had already filled up
struggled to leave amid furious horn honking and insult hurling.
A little way back, a few young men had set up their own ad
hoc fuel market in the shade of a tree, and stood, lengths of
hosepipe in their hands and plastic jerrycans of petrol at their
feet, haggling with drivers.
Petrol started to be distributed in large quantities only
last week, according to both the men at the fuel station and a
government official in the Qasr hotel.
Now in a city without police, every car in Aden is
attempting to fill up.
"The problem is the ministry of petroleum. They don't
distribute to all the stations, just to a few," said Salem
Abdullah, an elder armed man with hennaed beard inside the
petrol station, to whom other fighters deferred and who
described himself simply as an official without further
explanation.
Others there started debating whether the ministry was
indeed to blame for the fuel shortage. But whether correct or
not, the assumption showed that Hadi may be judged quickly on
the performance of a government that still barely exists.
Behind Abdullah, deeper into the petrol station, an argument
was escalating with voices being raised to shouts among a group
of young men who all carried assault rifles.
It was a reminder that while vital supplies are starting to
return to the city, the situation remains highly volatile. Real
security depends not on the Gulf coalition but on thousands of
civilians with guns.
Meanwhile, the cost of bullets is rising, said Saadi,
speculating that militias were starting to hoard ammunition
because they saw another war coming on the horizon.
(Editing by William Maclean and Peter Graff)