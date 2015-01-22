ADEN Jan 22 Authorities in southern Yemen
re-opened Aden's air and sea ports on Thursday, officials said,
after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi accepted some demands
from the dominant Houthi group in a move expected to ease days
of tension in the capital.
Security authorities on Wednesday closed air, sea and land
crossings into Yemen's southern port city of Aden after fighting
in Sanaa that threw the Arab state deeper into turmoil.
They said the Aden security committee had said it was
cancelling a decision to close the airport, sea port and land
crossings in response to the agreement, which provided for all
state institutions to return to work.
Airport staff said one flight from Cairo and one from the
Yemeni city of Taiz had landed at Aden airport since they
resumed work.
Officials at the Aden port also said they had resumed work.
Hadi's office issued a statement after meetings with senior
advisers, including a representative of the Houthi group,
agreeing to introduce amendments and changes to a draft of the
new constitution and to appoint Houthi representatives to
various state bodies.
The agreement also called on the government and all state
bodies to resume work from Thursday.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mokhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Paul Tait)