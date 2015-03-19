ADEN, March 19 Clashes broke out between militia
loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival
security forces on Thursday near the airport in the southern
city of Aden, bringing air traffic to a halt, local officials
said.
They said both sides used medium and light weapons in the
fighting near a base that is used by special forces loyal to
former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, an ally of the Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi movement that controls northern Yemen.
The fighting around the base in the Khor Maksar district of
Aden spread to residential districts and prompted roads to the
airport to be closed.
There were no details on casualties in the clashes. Airport
authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.
The rise to power of the Iran-backed Houthis since September
has deepened divisions in Yemen's complex web of political and
religious allegiances, and left the country increasingly cut off
from the outside world.
Tensions have been heightened in Aden since Hadi fled there
in February after escaping a month of house arrest in Sanaa by
Houthi forces who seized the capital in September 2014.
Hadi has been trying to consolidate his control over Aden
since he fled there, ordering the sacking of the commander of
the city's garrison, General Abdel-Hafez al-Saqqaf, and
replacing him with one of his officers.
Saqqaf, however, has refused to hand over command of the
force, estimated between 1,500-2,000 troops culminating in a
standoff.
