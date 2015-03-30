ADEN, March 30 Iran-allied Houthi militiamen pushed into the northeastern suburbs of the Yemeni port city of Aden on Monday amid heavy clashes with loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, sources on both sides said.

Artillery and rocket fire struck the area around the Alam roundabout near the city's airport, Hadi's fighters said, after the Houthis advanced along an Arabian Sea coast road.

Aden is Hadi's last bastion of control in Yemen and remains besieged despite a fifth day of Saudi-led air strikes aimed at checking the Houthi advance. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet)