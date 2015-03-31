ADEN, March 31 Artillery fire hit a residential building in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Tuesday, killing ten militiamen loyal to president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Houthi fighters and allied army units are advancing on the city, pushing back Hadi's forces despite six days of Saudi-led air strikes meant to stem the Iran-allied group's advance. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet)