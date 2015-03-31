ADEN, March 31 Artillery fire on the Khor Maksar district of the southern Yemeni city of Aden killed 26 people overnight, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.

Iran-allied Houthi militiamen along with allied army units are pushing on the outskirts of the city, the last bastion of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, despite six days of Saudi-led air strikes meant to stem their advance. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet)