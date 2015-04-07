* Electricity and supplies dwindle but Aden remains defiant
* Armed locals fight more for backyards than absent leader
* Attack from the north revives Southern separatism
By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Noah Browning
ADEN/DUBAI, April 7 Plunged into darkness, low
on water and short of food, Samah Mulhi and her family huddle in
their home in the Yemeni city of Aden as explosions and gunfire
reverberate outside.
The southern port is under siege by the Houthis, an
Iran-allied militia undeterred by 13 days of Saudi-led air
strikes meant to blunt their southward push from the capital
Sanaa, which they hold.
Saudi Arabia says defending the "Aden government" is their
operation's main objective, but two weeks into street battles
between armed residents and the Houthis backed up by army units,
the city at the crux of Yemen's future now fights for its life
with no government, no president and no army.
In their absence, the defence of the city is often a
do-it-yourself affair, with residents looting whatever weaponry
the turmoil of war makes available.
"Average people -- doctors, teachers and workers -- took the
weapons to defend themselves," said Mohammed al-Makawi, a local
activist.
"They don't have fighting experience and are facing all
kinds of rockets and artillery. They managed to take hold of a
few tanks but don't really have the technical knowledge to use
them," he added.
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi fled to Aden from
the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa last month, but moved on to
the Saudi capital Riyadh as Houthi forces fighting with troops
loyal to powerful former president Ali Abdullah Saleh closed in
on the city.
CITIZEN SOLDIERS
Hadi rallied to his side armed tribesmen from his home
district near Aden, and when Houthi forces began a lightning
advance on March 22, the president's loyalists attacked army
bases in and around the city.
Residents say the soldiers in those bases -- almost all
northerners and Saleh loyalists -- quit their posts and left
behind weapons that were grabbed by the southerners, who
organised themselves into militias dubbed "popular committees".
While military expertise is lacking, there is no shortage of
fighting spirit.
"They will not control our city. The resistance and the free
sons of Aden are strong and will repel them," Mulhi, a civil
society activist, told Reuters by telephone from her house in
the stricken district of Khor Maksar.
"The Houthi snipers outside will shoot anything that moves
... But can you imagine that we, or those who have had shells
fired into their family homes, will accept the invasion?" she
said.
When Hadi fled abroad, his armed tribesmen melted away to
battle the Houthis closer to home, leaving Aden's defenders to
say that they no longer fight for the president, but for their
homeland.
"We're defending our beautiful city Aden from this
unjustified Houthi-Saleh invasion," said a young fighter manning
the front in one Aden neighbourhood.
"We don't know why they came here or what they want, but we
youth will fight for our city, even if we can't match their
heavy armour," said the man, a factory worker before the
fighting started.
The militiamen have desperately called for an Arab ground
invasion to save the city. None has arrived, although Saudi
Arabia has parachuted in weapons and equipment.
NORTH VS. SOUTH
The conflict has exacerbated decades of tensions between
northern Yemen and the formerly independent socialist South that
may long outlast the fighting.
An armed Islamist group from Yemen's northern highlands, the
Houthis have made common cause with Saleh, a northerner who
crushed an attempt at armed secession by the South in a 1994 war
which, like today, saw his forces advancing into Aden.
A southerner from near Aden, Hadi was Saleh's defence
minister and was loathed by many Southerners and Adenis for two
decades. Hadi rose to the presidency when Saleh agreed to step
down after Arab Spring protests in 2011. Hadi's elevation raised
the South's prestige and gained him more sympathy there.
The Houthis, a Shi'ite Muslim militia, say they are fighting
a revolutionary war against corrupt officials and claim their
advance is ridding the country of Sunni Al Qaeda militants.
But their reasoning is falling on deaf ears in the South,
where the fighting is largely seen as another northern affront.
"In 1994 they said we were socialists with no religion, and
now they say we're terrorists and al-Qaeda, Islamic State and
all that," said Adeni writer and journalist Mohammed Fadhl.
"The story is the same: they want Aden because it's
strategic and sits on the Arabian Sea, and they want the South
because it has the oil resources," he added.
As southern militiamen battle the Houthis and Saleh
loyalists across hundreds of miles of mountains, deserts and
coastline, advocates of secession may be sensing their chance to
break away has come.
"There's coordination among the resistance from Aden,
Dhalea, Shabwa and other fronts," separatist activist Omar
al-Jawi told Reuters.
"All the factions of the South are united by this attack,
and the South will be able to decide afterwards what they want
for their own future."
