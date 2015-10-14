(Updates with United Nations comment, adds background)
By Jonathan Saul and William Maclean
LONDON/DUBAI Oct 14 Aid to Yemen, facing a
humanitarian crisis, is being slowed by a Saudi-led coalition
which has warned commercial vessels to stay away from areas hit
by fighting, a U.S. Navy report said.
The Arab coalition, fighting to end control of much of Yemen
by the Iran-allied Houthi movement, denied the allegation and
said it was keen for ships to take in relief.
Yemen is suffering what the United Nations says is one of
its worst humanitarian crises. Aid efforts have been hampered by
fighting and air and sea ports being blocked for long periods.
A report published on Tuesday by the U.S. Navy and seen by
Reuters said coalition warships off the Red Sea port of Hodeida
were "broadcasting a warning to commercial vessels to stay clear
of operational areas".
"Only vessels with valid permit/clearance numbers will be
granted entry into the port areas, all others will be turned
away," the document reported the message as saying.
It said the Yemeni government had permitted the vessels to
enter but the coalition was preventing this, indicating a
possible "gap" between the government and its Arab allies.
However, coalition spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed
al-Asseri denied warships had sent any messages aimed at
deterring vessels from docking.
He said the coalition was asking vessels to submit to
inspection by its warships to check for possible attempts to
smuggle weapons to Houthi forces.
"There are a lot of ships that want to go to the port
without clearance, he said, adding from the start of the
campaign in March "'I made it clear that vessels had to contact
us for inspection in line with our maritime interdiction'.
"We are saying to the ships, please go through the process
... for sure they will have a clearance."
Ships heading to Yemen must submit a request to the Yemeni
government, but inspections are carried out by the coalition.
FUEL NEEDS
Asseri urged international relief organisations to go to
Yemen and open offices to expedite the distribution of aid.
United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters
later on Wednesday: "We would like to see any roadblocks that
are currently in place by the coalition to the quick and
effective arrival of humanitarian goods, of oil, be lifted."
"We would urge all of those who are making it more
complicated to make it less complicated," said Dujarric, adding
that a U.N. plan to inspect aid shipments in a bid to boost
deliveries was not yet operational due to a lack of funds.
Yemen only received one percent of its monthly commercial
fuel needs in September and there have been no shipments since
the war-torn country's president pledged to the U.N. a week ago
to allow deliveries, the world body said earlier on Monday.
Contacted by Reuters, Hodeidah officials said two cargo
ships entered the port on Wednesday, one carrying rice and
cement and the other carrying cars.
Asseri said the two vessels had arrived late on Tuesday, a
third was waiting in seas nearby while a further five had been
inspected and approved and were on their way to Hodeida.
