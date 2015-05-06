ABU DHABI May 6 Twenty-two aid agencies working
in Yemen have warned that their help could end unless land, sea
and air routes are opened to allow for the import of fuel into
the country, where an Arab coalition has been attacking Houthi
forces since March 26.
The conflict has disrupted imports in the impoverished
country where around 20 million people, or 80 percent of the
population, are now estimated to be going hungry, or "food
insecure" in aid parlance, according to a statement by the
United Nations and the Yemen International NGO Forum.
A shortage of fuel has crippled hospitals and food supplies
in the past few weeks, and the World Food Programme has said its
monthly fuel needs had leapt from 40,000 litres a month to 1
million litres.
"Millions of lives are at risk, in particular children, and
soon we will not be able to respond," Edward Santiago, country
director for Save the Children, said in the statement.
The statement also said an announcement by the Saudi-led
Arab alliance that is conducting air strikes against Houthi
fighters in Yemen about a possible truce in some areas to allow
for humanitarian supplies was not enough.
"The recent announcement of a potential humanitarian pause
to military operations will not alleviate the humanitarian
impacts of the current conflict," the statement said calling for
a permanent end to hostilities.
The United Nations said on Tuesday the conflict in Yemen had
killed at least 646 civilians since coalition air strikes began
on March 26, including 131 children and that more than 1,364
civilians had been wounded.
Houthi fighters have seized control of large parts of Yemen.
The coalition, including nine Arab states provided with
logistical support by the United States, France and Britain,
seeks to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi, now in exile in Riyadh.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan, Editing by William Maclean and
Nick Macfie)