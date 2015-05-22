* Several ships waiting clearance to deliver goods
* Aid groups say hunger growing
LONDON, May 22 A trickle of aid, medicine and
commercial food cargoes is reaching Yemen yet the process
remains slow as more ships await clearance to discharge at ports
and logistical chains buckle due to fuel shortages and war.
Before Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen in March,
the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country imported more than 90
percent of its food - most of it by sea.
It faces increasing problems as many shipping companies have
pulled out and those still willing to bring cargoes endure a
long wait for clearance from Saudi-led warships trying to
prevent arms supplies reaching Iran-allied Houthi fighters.
In recent days over 130,000 tonnes of wheat has reached
Yemen in commercial ships as well as other supplies including
sugar and fuel, partly helped by a five-day truce which expired
last Sunday. But aid groups say it is not enough, warning of
growing hunger and a worsening humanitarian crisis.
"12 million people out of the total population of 26 million
need food assistance now and this number will continue to
increase," said Jonathan Cunliffe, Yemen-based country director
with non-profit aid group International Medical Corps.
"There is no doubt food stocks have been run down. In Aden
there is virtually nothing left. Wheat prices have quadrupled
across the country. There is no purchasing power."
It was not clear how much of Yemen's strategic stocks of
wheat and other commodities had been drawn down. The country
needs over 100,000 tonnes of grain every month, as well as other
basics such as vegetable oil, pulses and meat.
"The absolute bottom line is all the aid agencies in the
world working at maximum capacity cannot replace completely the
commercial sector inside Yemen. We cannot do it," Cunliffe said.
Tawfiq Shaher, a public sector worker and Sanaa resident,
said while there was more availability of flour and wheat in
recent days, local prices had spiked.
"People can't afford it and people displaced from their
homes, don't have any means to and are dependent on
international aid, which is scarce," Shaher said.
DISRUPTIONS
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Muslim allies have carried out
almost two months of air raids on Houthi fighters it says are
armed by Shi'ite power Iran.
Tehran, which dismisses the allegation, has sent a ship to
Yemen which is says is carrying thousands of tonnes of aid.
Commodities trade sources say the delays caused by coalition
inspections were adding to challenges of importing goods into
the conflict zone. "You don't have any clarity on the situation
and there are so many hiccups, which means more disruptions to
come," one trade said.
Eight ships were waiting in open waters outside the Yemeni
Red Sea ports of Hodaida and Salif, including vessels carrying
wheat, corn, sugar and fuel, Reuters ship tracking data showed
on Friday.
Several ships had been able to discharge in recent days
although for some had waited weeks.
The Lycavitos, carrying 31,000 tonnes of wheat, arrived
outside Hodaida on May 2 and only berthed on May 18. It plans to
sail from the port on May 23.
"The situation keeps changing on a daily basis. So, for
ships trying to enter Yemeni ports, it is still hard to give any
timescale over the whole process or procedure," the ship owner's
agent Helikon Shipping Enterprises Ltd said.
