GENEVA Feb 13 The Red Cross said on Saturday it
had entered the war-torn Yemeni city of Taiz for the first time
since August, delivering three tonnes of life-saving medical
supplies to four hospitals treating the wounded.
"This is a breakthrough and we hope that today's operation
will be followed by many more to come," Antoine Grand, head of
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation
in Yemen, said in a statement.
Taiz is contested between local militias and the armed
Houthi group which many residents say blocks aid from entering
and bombs civilian targets. It is one of the worst fronts of the
10-month war, in which forces loyal to a Saudi-backed government
ousted by the Houthis in March are seeking to fight back to the
capital Sanaa.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)