PARIS, May 9 Police evacuated Paris' Gare du Nord train station on Monday night and cordoned off the area because of a security alert, local police authorities said.
ADEN, Yemen, March 25 Unidentified warplanes flying over the southern Yemeni city of Aden fired missiles on Wednesday at a neighbourhood where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's compound is located, residents said.
Anti-aircraft batteries opened fire at the planes, they said.
Mohammed Meram, Hadi's office director, told Reuters the president was safe and still in the city, and that the bombs fell harmlessly in the sea.
"He is well and directing the southern and popular resistance in order to prevent the entrance of the militia forces into Aden," Meram said.
Houthi forces in Yemen backed by allied army units seized an air base on Wednesday and appeared poised to capture Aden in a lightning military push that has left Hadi with little territory.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.