PARIS, March 31 European regulators urged
airlines on Tuesday to avoid Yemen's airspace as air strikes in
the southwestern tip of the Arabian Peninsula continue.
The European Aviation Safety Agency said it was highlighting
the risk after French regulators urged their own airlines not to
penetrate Yemen's airspace.
EASA, which regulates aviation across the European Union,
did not directly ban airlines from overflying Yemen but urged
each of the EU's 28 nations to take note of the French decision.
The flag carrier of non-EU member Turkey, Turkish Airlines
, said earlier that it had cancelled flights from
Istanbul to Yemen until April 5
Air raids again hit Houthi militia targets across Yemen on
Monday night, striking the group's northern stronghold of
Saadeh, the capital Sanaa and the central town of Yarim,
residents and media said.
The strikes by a Saudi-led coalition, which began last
Thursday, are designed to check efforts by the Iranian-backed
rebels to overthrow President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration last week banned
all overflights of Yemen by U.S. airlines.
Taking its cue again from France, EASA also urged pilots of
European-operated jets to maintain an altitude of 24,000 feet
when crossing Sudan or South Sudan, where fighting has continued
in a 15-month-old civil conflict despite a February truce.
