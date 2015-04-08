ADEN, April 8 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition struck al-Anad airbase in south Yemen overnight and
targets in areas around the southern port city of Aden,
residents and local officials said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia and four other Gulf Arab states, along with
regional allies, have waged two weeks of air strikes against
Houthi forces who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa and have been
fighting for control of Aden.
Despite heavy bombing of their convoys and weapons depots,
the Iran-allied Houthis have fought their way into central Aden,
the last major foothold of fighters loyal to Saudi-backed
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
But the southern fighters, backed by Saudi-led jets, have
pushed the Houthis back in parts of some southern provinces.
Al-Anad airbase, which was struck overnight, lies about 50
km (30 miles) north of Aden, on the main highway north from the
port city. Soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah
Saleh, now allied to the Houthis, are still inside the base.
There were also air strikes against Houthi positions in the
town of Dhalea, north of Aden, officials said.
The capital Sanaa, which has endured several nights of heavy
bombardement targeting Houthi positions and arms stores, was
relatively quiet overnight, residents said.
