SANAA, April 9 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition struck military targets and weapons stores near the
capital Sanaa under the control of Houthi fighters, as well as
northern areas near the border with Saudi Arabia and in Yemen's
south, local officials said.
Saudi Arabia, backed by four Gulf Arab states and other
regional Arab allies, has waged two weeks of air strikes against
the Iran-allied Houthis after they pushed south towards Aden,
the stronghold of Saudi-backed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The air campaign failed to stop the Shi'ite Houthis and
soldiers loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh entering
central Aden. But the coalition says it has cut Houthi supply
lines, destroyed many of their weapons and pushed them back in
some southern provinces around Aden.
Overnight strikes also hit an army unit loyal to Saleh in
the town of Dhalea, north of Aden, and in the southern provinces
of Shabwa and Taiz, the officials said.
They also reported heavy bombardment to the north on the
Yemeni-Saudi border.
Late on Wednesday warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition
struck an army base near the Bab al-Mandeb strait which links
the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea, killing five soldiers. They
also struck an island in the strait, a busy shipping channel for
vessels between the Middle East and the Mediterranean.
