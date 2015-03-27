SANAA, March 27 Warplanes hit Yemen's
Houthi-controlled capital and the Shi'ite Muslim group's
northern heartland on Friday, the second day of a Saudi-led
campaign to stop the militia establishing its rule across the
country.
Residents said aircraft targeted Republican Guards bases
around Sanaa, including one near the presidential compound in a
southern district, around dawn and also struck near a military
installation that houses missiles.
The Republican Guards are loyal to former president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, the Houthi's main ally.
Earlier air strikes south of the city and in the
oil-producing Marib region appeared to target military
installations also affiliated with Saleh.
Warplanes also attacked two districts in the northern home
province of the Houthis, tribal sources said. The strikes hit a
market in Kataf al-Bokaa in the north of Saada province, killing
or wounding 15 people, they said. Shada district was also
struck, they said.
The Saudi-led coalition began air strikes on Thursday to try
to roll back Houthi gains in the Arabian Peninsula country and
to shore up the authority of embattled President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi.
Throughout the day, warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab
allies struck at the Shi'ite Houthis and allied army units, who
have taken over much of the country and seek to oust Hadi, who
has now left the country.
Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi called Saudi Arabia a
bad neighbour and "Satan's horn" and said in a televised speech
that Yemenis would confront the "criminal, unjust and
unjustified aggression".
The Saudi-led military intervention marked a major
escalation of the Yemen crisis, in which Iran is allied to the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthis, and Sunni Muslim monarchies in the Gulf
back Hadi and his fellow Sunnis in Yemen's south.
Iran denounced the surprise assault on the Houthis and
demanded an immediate halt to Saudi-led military operations.
