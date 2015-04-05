SANAA, April 5 Warplanes from a Saudi-led
coalition bombed Yemen's capital Sanaa overnight, residents
said, on the eleventh day of a campaign against Iran-allied
Houthi forces opposed to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The raids came despite calls by Russia and the Red Cross on
Saturday for a pause to allow urgent humanitarian aid deliveries
and evacuation of civilians.
Residents reported explosions at bases housing army units
loyal to the Houthis, while air strikes also hit areas along
Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia.
In the eastern port town of Mukalla, local tribesmen clashed
with army troops and killed two soldiers, residents said. Armed
tribesmen entered the city on Saturday to combat al Qaeda
militants who overran parts of it two days earlier.
