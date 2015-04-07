SANAA, April 7 Warplanes from a Saudi-led air
coalition on Tuesday bombed a military base in central Yemen
controlled by Houthi fighters and their army allies, and a
website of the Houthi-run defence ministry said two students
were killed at a neighbouring school.
Military sources said five bombs were dropped on the
Republican Guard base near the city of Ibb, 160 km (100 miles)
south of the capital Sanaa, apparently targeting air defence
units and soldiers' quarters.
They said the commander of the base was wounded. The
september26 website said two students were killed, while the
Houthis' Maseerah television reported three student deaths.
Overnight air raids also hit Houthi-held weapons stores near
Sanaa and further north in Sanhan, birthplace of the former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has allied himself and his
army loyalists with the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters.
Other raids targeted military positions on the Red Sea coast
near the port of Hodaida and Yemen's northern provinces of
Saadah and Hajja along the border with Saudi Arabia, and a
ground forces base at Makairas, 150 km (90 miles) northeast of
Aden, the sources said.
Regional Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia, alarmed by the
growing strength of the Iran-allied Houthis on its southern
doorstep, launched air strikes in a coalition made up mainly of
four Gulf Arab allies against the Houthis nearly two weeks ago.
The Houthi fighters and the pro-Saleh army units took over
Sanaa in September and last month launched an advance on the
southern city of Aden, stronghold of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi. He has now fled the country and is based in Saudi Arabia.
Aden residents said Houthi forces and their allies have
reached the perimeter of the city's main port, but reported
relative calm in the city on Tuesday.
Heavy air strikes in southern provinces around Aden on
Monday appeared to push back the Houthis from al-Anad military
base, north of the port city, and also hit a government complex
and military base on the edge of the southern town of Dhalea
where the Houthis were based.
(Reporting by Mohammad Ghobari in Cairo and Mohammed Mukhashaf
in Aden, Writing by Dominic Evans and Angus MacSwan)