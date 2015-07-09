DUBAI, July 9 The new leader of al Qaeda's Yemen branch has called for attacks on the United States in his first speech since taking over after the death of Nasser al-Wuhayshi, the U.S.-based SITE monitoring group reported on Thursday, citing an audio recording.

"All of you must direct and gather your arrows and swords against it," SITE quoted Qassim al-Raymi as saying in the recording which was posted on social media. It said he was referring to the United States.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Catherine Evans)