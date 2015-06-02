* Houthi fighters killed in southern Yemen conflict zones
SANAA, June 2 Armed tribesmen killed 18 Houthi
fighters in an ambush in Yemen's central province of Ibb on
Tuesday, residents said, in one of the deadliest ground attacks
in over two months of war.
The attack hit a convoy of militiamen and allied army troops
in the town of Qaeda while they were en route to the city of
Taiz, a flashpoint of clashes between Yemen's dominant Houthis
and armed backers of exiled president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Farther south in Dhalea province, around 15 Houthi fighters
were killed in heavy clashes with pro-Hadi fighters on Monday
night.
A coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia, seeking
to restore Hadi to power, has carried out over nine weeks of air
strikes on Houthi fighters who have seized large parts of Yemen.
The Houthis, members of a Shi'ite sect hailing from a
Yemen's far north, seized the capital in September and fanned
out southward, triggering the Arab military intervention.
They describe their spread as a revolution and a victory
against corruption, but Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab states worry that
they are a proxy for the influence of their regional Shi'ite
rival Iran.
Saudi-led air strikes hit Houthi positions along Yemen's far
northern border with the kingdom and struck military bases
aligned with the group in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday.
Residents of Yemen's far northern province of al-Jawf said
five suspected al Qaeda members were killed in a suspected
American drone strike on two cars in a frontline battle area
between the Houthis and Sunni tribesmen.
The United States fears that the political chaos in Yemen
could strengthen Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the
deadliest branch of the global militant group. It has kept up
its aerial bombings on the group's operatives.
As the Houthis and their army allies have spread into some
majority Sunni areas in Yemen, local tribesmen have in some
cases joined forces with al Qaeda militants, bolstering the
group's influence in local affairs.
Neighbouring Oman, a neutral power, is mediating talks
between Houthi and American officials in the capital Muscat
aimed at ending Yemen's conflict.
The dialogue also led Yemeni authorities to release to Oman
on Monday a detained American freelance journalist.
Yemeni politicians say the discussions are narrowing ground
between Yemen's exiled government and the Houthis and may soon
pave the way for more formal United Nations-backed negotiations.
