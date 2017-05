CAIRO The Arab League's deputy secretary general said on Wednesday the regional body would discuss a proposal by Yemen's foreign minister who called on Arab states to intervene militarily to halt the Shi'ite militia's Houthi advance.

"Yemen's foreign minister proposed the idea today ... in a meeting with the Arab League Secretary General," Ahmed Ben Hilli, told Al Arabiya Al Hadath television channel.

"The issue will be presented tomorrow at the foreign ministers' level," he said.

