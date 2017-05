ADEN A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the home of the security chief of the Yemeni province of Lahej on Wednesday night, killing himself and wounding seven people, residents and a security official said.

They said the security chief, Brigadier General Adel al-Halemi, was among those wounded in the attack in the al-Mindara district in the eastern part of the city of Aden.

