ADEN/CAIRO May 12 Islamic State in Yemen said
it carried out a suicide bombing that killed ten soldiers in the
provincial capital Mukalla on Thursday, hours before the prime
minister was due to visit the city, which until two weeks ago
was a militant stronghold.
Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr is on his first visit
to Mukalla, a port city on the Arabian Sea, since it was
recaptured by government soldiers in April after a year-long
occupation by Al Qaeda.
Islamic State said in an online statement that one of its
members had blown himself up in a car near government troops.
Medical sources said ten soldiers had been killed at a naval
camp near the port of Khalaf in Mukalla when a car exploded.
About 15 soldiers were wounded, they said.
"The explosion is not going to affect the visit or its
aims," a government source told Reuters.
Mukalla, the capital of the vast eastern province of
Hadramout and important shipping hub, had been the centre of a
rich mini-state that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)
built up over the past year as it took control of an almost
600-km (370-mile) band of Arabian Sea coastline.
In late April, Yemeni and Emirati soldiers seized Mukalla
from al Qaeda, which withdrew its men among little fighting.
Islamic State in Yemen has criticised AQAP for losing
Mukalla to the Gulf-backed Yemeni forces, and said the
long-established group had suffered its territorial losses
because it had chosen to be populist rather than following the
commands of God.
