ADEN/CAIRO May 12 Islamic State in Yemen said it carried out a suicide bombing that killed ten soldiers in the provincial capital Mukalla on Thursday, hours before the prime minister was due to visit the city, which until two weeks ago was a militant stronghold.

Prime Minister Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr is on his first visit to Mukalla, a port city on the Arabian Sea, since it was recaptured by government soldiers in April after a year-long occupation by Al Qaeda.

Islamic State said in an online statement that one of its members had blown himself up in a car near government troops.

Medical sources said ten soldiers had been killed at a naval camp near the port of Khalaf in Mukalla when a car exploded. About 15 soldiers were wounded, they said.

"The explosion is not going to affect the visit or its aims," a government source told Reuters.

Mukalla, the capital of the vast eastern province of Hadramout and important shipping hub, had been the centre of a rich mini-state that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) built up over the past year as it took control of an almost 600-km (370-mile) band of Arabian Sea coastline.

In late April, Yemeni and Emirati soldiers seized Mukalla from al Qaeda, which withdrew its men among little fighting.

