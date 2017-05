RIYADH Islamic State's Yemen wing said in a statement on Islamist websites and social media that it carried out Friday's attack on the army in Hadramawt province in which at least 14 soldiers and 15 militants were killed.

The group said that it had killed nearly 50 soldiers and police in the attack, gaining control of three army posts, and that one of its members had died in a suicide bombing in a car during the fighting.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Editing by Louise Ireland)